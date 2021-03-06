According to Brazilian outlet UOL, Manchester United made a concrete enquiry to historic rivals Leeds last week over the potential transfer of Raphinha.

UOL report that the Red Devils wished to find out the details and financial values that would be involved in a possible deal, with Leeds now set to hold an internal meeting over the Brazilian this month.

Raphinha has taken to the Premier League like a duck to water since arriving from Rennes in the summer for an initial fee of €17m, in a deal that includes potential add-ons of €5m.

The 24-year-old has contributed five goals and five assists from just 21 top-fight appearances to date, marking a wonderful debut season for Raphinha and unsurprisingly attracting the interest of big suitors.

Raphinha, who is also a target for Liverpool, is represented by Portuguese legend Deco, with the former midfield maestro planning to discuss what it would financially require for a switch this summer.

More Stories / Latest News Barcelona interested in re-signing La Masia product from Arsenal in the summer transfer window Video: Ward-Prowse smashes home from the penalty spot after Chelsea loanee Ampadu’s reckless challenge Newcastle United squad angered by treatment of boyhood talents by Steve Bruce in another sign of damning player revolt

Raphinha has moved around quite a bit in his career, after showing promise at Avai and Vitoria Guimaraes a move to Portuguese powerhouses Sporting beckoned in the summer of 2018.

The right-winger spent just a year there before leaving for Rennes in a deal of around €20m, before staying in France for just a season before arriving at Leeds this past summer.

It’s reported that the attacker is contracted until the summer of 2024, so Leeds are in a secure position, they will not need to accept any discounts should they wish to sell the star in the near future.

With Leeds sitting 11th in their first season back in the Premier League after a 16-year hiatus, the Yorkshire outfit will be hoping that they don’t lose their most gifted player after just one campaign.