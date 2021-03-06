Menu

Arsenal’s Willian and Aubameyang post outstanding stats despite disappointing Burnley draw

Arsenal were a Nicolas Pepe shot to goal away from taking all three points from Saturday lunchtime’s fixture at Turf Moor.

The Frenchman was all alone on 81 minutes and only had the keeper to beat, but fluffed his lines.

His miss meant that Mikel Arteta’s side had to be content with a point to take back to north London which, given the circumstances of Pepe’s miss, will arguably be disappointing.

However, there were still some positive individual performances to take away from the game, which will provide some sort of encouragement for the final few weeks of the season.

Willian’s assist for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, for example, was his fifth of the campaign. More than any other Arsenal player has managed in 2020/21.

For the Gabonese, his goal, which opened the scoring, was his eighth against this particular opponent, meaning he has scored more goals against Burnley than any other club.


Silver linings and all that.

