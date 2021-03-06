Ahead of Barcelona’s presidential elections on Sunday, the Catalans have an important La Liga game at Osasuna.

Win that, and if the result of the Madrid derby goes their way, Ronald Koeman’s side are right back in the title conversation.

With a place in the Copa del Rey final to boot, after an epic comeback over Sevilla during the past midweek, things are most definitely looking up for the Blaugranes.

However, the Champions League round of 16 second leg immediately follows this weekend’s fixtures, and that means a potential reunion between Lionel Messi and Neymar.

According to MARCA, the Brazilian is already back in training for Paris Saint-Germain, ahead of schedule, and with a stated aim of making the match against Barca.

After a first-leg hat-trick for Kylian Mbappe virtually sealed PSG’s passage into the next round, it will be interesting to see which XI Koeman picks.

Knowing that Neymar may well try and get in Messi’s ear about a permanent move, and with league matches now arguably taking priority, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Argentinian rested.