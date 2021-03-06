Barcelona interested in re-signing La Masia product from Arsenal in the summer transfer window

Barcelona are set to revive their interest in re-signing La Masia product Hector Bellerin from Arsenal this summer, according to Don Balon.

Sergino Dest was acquired by Barcelona over the summer, with the Catalan giants looking for the long-term replacement for Dani Alves, something that Nelson Semedo unfortunately didn’t turn out to be.

While the American had a bright start to life at the Nou Camp, his performances took a turn for the worse, and Ronald Koeman could be forgiven for thinking further investment needs to be made in that area of the field in the summer.

If Don Balon are to be believed, Hector Bellerin, a product of Barca’s esteemed La Masia academy, has re-emerged on their transfer radar.

As reported by Transfermarkt, Bellerin’s contract is due to expire in the summer of 2023, which gives Arsenal some degree of security over his future, but if Barcelona come knocking, he may find it a difficult proposition to turn down.

Just how much Barcelona would have to pay to get the deal done remains to be seen…