With only 11 games to go of the 2020/21 Premier League season, attention is already turning to the summer transfer window as clubs look to position themselves early in order to secure certain deals.

Arsenal are one team that have underperformed in this campaign, and in order to improve, Mikel Arteta will need to swap things around in his Gunners squad.

The Sun report that one deal that could be in the offing is for Hector Bellerin to move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Should that deal be one that comes to fruition, it’s likely to spark a transfer merry-go-round which will see Chelsea quids in, even though they won’t be part of a series of moves.

Journalist, Fabrizio Romano, acknowledged in his Here We Go podcast, cited by The Sun, that Arsenal are favourites to sign Tariq Lamptey from Brighton and Hove Albion.

His hire would probably be as a result of Bellerin’s departure.

Where Chelsea benefit is from a clause they had inserted into Lamptey’s contract when selling him to Brighton in January 2020 for £3m.

It might end up being the best bit of business the Blues have done for a while.