It doesn’t appear to take much to wind up Piers Morgan these days.

The GMTV host is preoccupied with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s estrangement from the Royal Family, but he still has time to rant about the team he supports, Arsenal, when performances are under par.

Against Burnley on Saturday, the Gunners had the chance to earn three vital points as they look to end the season on a high and finish in the Europa League places at worst, Champions League at best.

After taking the lead through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the visitors were in charge of proceedings, but then an absolute howler from Bernd Leno and Granit Xhaka allowed Burnley back into the game.

Needless to say, Morgan, in his own inimitable style, couldn’t let the mistake go unchallenged.

Taking to social media, as appears to be his modus operandi these days, he let rip at both players and didn’t hold back.