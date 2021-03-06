Chelsea handed transfer blow as European giants lead race to sign highly-rated shot-stopper

Chelsea has reportedly been handed a blow in their pursuit of AC Milan’s highly-rated goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

It’s hard to imagine that Donnarumma is still just 22-years-old – The six-foot four-plus goalkeeper has seemingly been in between AC Milan’s sticks for years.

After making his senior debut at the tender age of just 16, Donnarumma has gone on to rack up a hugely impressive 236 appearances, in all competitions.

The highly-rated Italian is widely regarded as the heir to the Gianluigi Buffon throne and after already playing 22 times for his country, it’s not hard to work out why.

However, despite growing to become one of the Rossoneri’s most consistent and reliable players, with his contract set to expire in the summer, there are real concerns the shot-stopper could soon move on.

One club hotly tipped to make a summer move for the 22-year-old is Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea.

However, according to a recent report from Tutto Mercato Web (via Football London), the Blues have been handed a huge blow in their pursuit of the Italian’s signature.

The outlet claim that the frontrunners to secure Donnarumma’s services come the summer are in fact Mauricio Pochettino’s PSG.

It has been reported that PSG, like Chelsea, are also looking to recruit a world-class goalkeeper.

However, with two of football’s most financially backed clubs going head-to-head for the 22-year-old talent, regardless of where Donnarumma ends up, it’s certain there will be only one real winner… The player’s agent, Mino Raiola.