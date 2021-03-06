Menu

Chelsea showing interest in Atletico Madrid star, €80M asking price set

Chelsea have developed an interest in signing Atletico Madrid star Marcos Llorente, according to Todo Fichajes.

It’s a rarity, a player moving from Real Madrid to Atletico Madrid, but in Llorente’s case it proved to be the making of him.

Llorente was one of those players where, while undoubtedly talented, you found yourself asking – well, what is he?

After Diego Simeone experimented with him in a more free and advanced role after his 56th minute introduction at Anfield almost a year ago, it became clear that what Llorente really is, is a serious goal threat.

Luis Suarez and Joao Felix are the only two players to have scored more goals than Llorente for the La Liga leaders this campaign, and according to Todo Fichajes, Chelsea are showing an interest.

While Todo Fichajes’ belief is that Chelsea are keen, they do note that it is highly unlikely Atletico would be prepared to let him go for a penny under €80M (£69M) – which is a hefty figure.

It is pretty early in Thomas Tuchel’s reign for him to have sat down with the board and considered who he would like to recruit in the summer, so we’ll have to wait and see if there’s any truth to this rumour.

