If things go according to plan between now and the end of the 2020/21 Premier League season, then West Ham United could find themselves playing Champions League football next season.

Even if they don’t end up qualifying for the premier European competition, the ‘little brother,’ the Europa League, is certainly within reach.

With 11 games left, there’s still all to play for of course, but given that David Moyes’ side have only lost twice in the league in the past three months, Hammers fans should feel optimistic.

News that the club’s No.1 transfer target could soon be made available will only increase that optimism ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

According to Czech outlet, i sport, and cited by Hammers News, 19-year-old Abdallah Sima could be put up for sale instead of keeper, Ondrej Kolar.

The striker has scored 19 goals and provided five assists in 29 games for Slavia Prague this season, per transfermarkt.

It’s blindingly obvious therefore why the east Londoners would be interested in pairing him with their only current fit front man, Michail Antonio.