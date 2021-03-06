Menu

Granit Xhaka extends lead at top of unwanted Premier League table since Arsenal arrival after horrendous mistake against Burnley

Squawka have reported that Granit Xhaka has now made far more errors directly leading to a goal in the Premier League than any other top-flight player since his arrival in the summer of 2016.

Xhaka was recruited for a fee of £35m before Euro 2016 per BBC Sport and has endured a pretty tough spell at Arsenal, with mistakes like this aplenty it’s no wonder he’s struggled to live up to his price.

The central midfielder gifted Burnley an equaliser this afternoon with a nightmare attempt to play out of danger whilst facing pressure from the Clarets in their own box.

Xhaka floated a low-flight pass towards David Luiz, but was seemingly blind to the fact that it would need to clear a 6ft3 Chris Wood, the woeful attempt was deflected into the back of the net.

That left Mikel Arteta’s side to squander a 1-0 lead with just over five minutes left in the first-half, Squawka report that it is the eight error of its kind from Xhaka since he arrived in the Premier League.

Xhaka actually holds a three-goal lead – if that’s the way to put it – at the top of this doomed table, with teammate Cedric Soares three behind and hard-pressed to match the midfielder’s woes.

