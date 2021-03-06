‘It’s as good as done’ – Phil Hay shares cost of Leeds signing Jack Harrison with permanent transfer essentially sorted

According to Football Fan Cast via the latest episode of journalist Phil Hay’s podcast for the Athletic, Leeds United are set to take up their permanent option to sign Jack Harrison from Manchester City.

Harrison, who left Manchester United’s academy to kickstart his career in America, is currently in his third consecutive loan spell with the Yorkshire outfit from City.

The lightning-fast winger who returned to England after starring for the Citizen’s partner club, New York City, has made 117 appearances for Leeds, with 10 of the ace’s 32 goal contributions coming this term.

Hay reports that a permanent deal is ‘as good as done’ from his understanding, with the transfer to cost Marcelo Bielsa’s side £11m.

Hay adds that resembles a ‘really good deal’ and ‘good value’ considering what we’ve seen from the 24-year-old this season. Harrison is proving that he has bonafide Premier League quality.

Here’s what Hay had to say on the transfer:

“Leeds have got the option to take Jack Harrison from Manchester City, and my understanding of that is that it will happen; it’s as good as done, and it will be an £11m deal.”

“I feel, having watched Harrison this season, I still think that’s a really good deal; I think that’s worth doing and good value at that price.”

Harrison is a key player for the Peacocks, he’s scored six times in the Premier League this season and has also contributed four assists from 25 top-flight outings.

The former England Under-21s star is really impressing in what is his first taste of Premier League football, at 24, Harrison also has the potential to improve even further whilst at Leeds.