By the end of this weekend, Barcelona’s supporters will know who has been voted in as their new president.

Postal votes are already being counted for each candidate, with the voting proper beginning at 9am on Sunday up until 9pm.

Suggestions that Joan Laporta might win by a landslide over Victor Font and Toni Freixa need to be taken with a pinch of salt.

Back in 2015, exactly the same thing happened, but it soon became clear on voting day that Josep Maria Bartomeu would be elected.

In hindsight, that’s probably the worst decision that the club members have ever made, so this time they must get it exactly right.

Laporta has been keen throughout the process to this point not to name drop in order to curry favour amongst the voters.

Instead, he wants to take things back to basics.

“La Masia will be our pillar,” he was quoted as saying by Sport.

“The backbone of the club’s values, just as the Foundation is of the institution’s values.”

Having already led a Barcelona project between 2003 and 2010, Laporta does at least have experience within the role, albeit the club is in a much worse position now to when he originally came to power.