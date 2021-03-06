Juventus and Tottenham showing interest in Arsenal star, contract due for expiry in summer of 2022

Arsenal could sell Alexandre Lacazette this summer, with both Juventus and arch-rivals Tottenham keen, according to Todo Fichajes.

Lacazette was one of the most prolific goal scorers in France during his time at Lyon, but has operated in the shadow of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for much of his time at the Emirates.

Perhaps Arsenal should have been wary of just how much Lacazette was inflating his goal output from the penalty spot while playing in Ligue 1. Though, considering the extensiveness of their scouting network, it’s probably not news to them.

Regardless, Lacazette has been an underwhelming acquisition, and as Todo Fichajes report, his contract is due for expiry in 2022. That would leave him able to negotiate with clubs as a free agent as soon as January 2022.

If Todo Fichajes are to be believed, a sale before then is more likely, with both Juventus and – perhaps surprisingly – Tottenham thought to be interested in signing him.

It seems pretty unfeasible that Arsenal could do business with Spurs, but if the price is right, they may well find it hard to say no…