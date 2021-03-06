Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey is hoping to secure a move to Manchester United, according to an exclusive report from Stretty News.

Bailey, who was actually eligible to play for England before opting to represent Jamaica, showed great promise as a youngster before struggling for consistency in Leverkusen.

He is beginning to develop into the accomplished wide-man everyone thought he would be when he was putting in dazzling performances during his younger years.

As per Stretty News, he is being coveted by Manchester United, which is testament to his progress of late.

The Red Devils may well have a fighting chance of landing him, too, as Stretty News’ exclusive report mentions that Bailey wants to move to United over Tottenham and Everton, who are also thought to be interested.

That’s a long way from suggesting that the deal is going to be done, but all the signs are positive from Man United’s perspective.