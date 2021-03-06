For every Liverpool fan, the way that this 2020/21 Premier League season has unfolded will be a real shock to the system.

From going to title winners for the first time in 30 years to also-rans in the space of nine months was always going to be difficult to accept.

Whilst it’s true that they’ve had remarkably bad luck when it comes to injuries, Jurgen Klopp would probably be the first to admit that some of that impenetrable exterior has worn off where others are concerned.

The players that have stayed fit in the main simply haven’t performed to anywhere close to the standards they set themselves last season. That’s the reality.

However, that hasn’t stopped one Reds follower citing an utterly bizarre reason for the dip in form, and it has echoes of the Man United grey kit fiasco.

“We have red backdrops and we play in red kits,” a supporter identified as Frankie said on talkSPORT, cited by the Daily Mail.

“I believe it is the colour clash when clubs are passing the ball, it takes them longer to visualise their players.

“[…] I can guarantee if Liverpool changed their backdrop to their away kit, they would perform a lot better.”

Frankly, we’re not sure where Frankie was going with that particular argument, but top marks for excuses.