Liverpool are hoping to secure a deal to sign RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Todo Fichajes.

The Reds are in dire need of reinforcement in the centre-back area. They were in the same position in January, but it’s become clear pretty quickly that Ozan Kabak is not up to standard.

You have to think that Jurgen Klopp will be looking to sign another one when the summer transfer window rolls around, and as per Todo Fichajes, Ibrahima Konate could be that man.

Dayot Upamecano is Bayern Munich bound, and Todo Fichajes are under the impression that Liverpool will not dither in the market any longer and watch potential targets move elsewhere.

As a result, as per Todo Fichajes, a bid to sign Konate is set to be launched. The report claims that contact has already been made with the player’s camp.

They note that €35M could be enough to sign Konate, which seems pretty low considering Transfermarkt believe he has two full years left on his RB Leipzig contract.