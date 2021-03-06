Liverpool star planning Anfield exit as agent sounds out Real Madrid and Barcelona

Liverpool’s star attacker Mohamed Salah is reportedly preparing to leave Anfield amid reports he could be eyeing a move to either Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Salah, 28, joined Liverpool in 2017 following a £37.8m move from Italian side Roma.

Since arriving at Anfield four-years ago, the Egyptian attacker has grown to become one of the Reds’ most important players.

After racking up a staggering 118 goals in just 189 appearances, Salah’s on-field contributions have had a huge hand in the Redmen recently lifting the Champions League and Premier League title.

However, despite his importance to Jurgen Klopp’s side, there are growing concerns the 28-year-old is becoming increasingly unhappy in Liverpool and could be heading for the exit.

After recently being substituted in his side’s 1-0 loss to Chelsea earlier in the week, the Egyptian became visibly frustrated prompting Klopp to address his star’s unhappiness, as per Sky Sports.

The latest in the ongoing saga comes from Eurosport, who claim the 28-year-old is edging closer to a move away, with his agents already sounding out a big transfer.

It has been reported that Salah’s agent already has scheduled meetings with both Real Madrid and Barcelona in the coming weeks.