It’s turned out not to be the best of seasons for Liverpool Football Club.

After the joy of ending their top-flight trophy drought last season – which they’ve still been unable to celebrate with their supporters – injuries to key players has ensured that Premier League 2020/21 will go down as a campaign to forget.

At the present moment too, there’s a real possibility, given their poor form, that they may not even make the Champions League places, and that would be a disaster for Jurgen Klopp and Co.

Talking of disasters, Loris Karius is, unbelievably, still a Liverpool employee. The error-prone goalkeeper has a contract with the club until summer 2022, but is now doing everything in his power to engineer a permanent move elsewhere according to the Daily Star.

His well below-par performance at the 2018 Champions League final saw a move away become a formality, with time spent at Besiktas on loan followed by his current spell at Union Berlin.

“I still have a contract with Liverpool FC until 2022,” he told Bild, cited by the Daily Star.

“But of course, I can imagine staying in Berlin if everything fits. I’m not just passing through here.

“The mentality of the people and the spirit of the team are good for me. I’m basically a down-to-earth guy. Even though I drive an expensive car.”

More Stories / Latest News Barcelona on red alert as Neymar signifies his intent to ensure a reunion with Messi Video: More turmoil at Newcastle as Steve Bruce goes to war with dressing room ‘leak’ Uruguay announces its 35 call-ups for their World Cup qualifying fixtures against Argentina and Bolivia

It’s a surprise that Liverpool still have him on their books frankly, and a permanent switch is clearly something that’s best for all parties.