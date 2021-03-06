Man United scouting Bayer Leverkusen defender following glowing recommendation

Manchester United have reportedly instructed their recruitment specialists to scout Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba.

READ MORE: Man United could be forced into making huge payment if Bruno Fernandes performs well in derby against Man City

Tapsoba, 22, is one of the Bundesliga’s most underrated centre-backs.

Since joining from Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes back in January 2020, the talented defender has gone on to become one of his side’s most important figures.

Despite being ruled out for two games earlier in the campaign because of COVID protocols, the 22-year-old has otherwise played every minute in the Bundesliga this season.

However, although the Burkinabe centre-back recently signed a new deal that doesn’t expire until 2026, there are growing reports he has emerged as a target for several of England’s top-flight clubs.

According to a recent report from the Express, one club actively scouting the young defender is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Red Devils.

It has been claimed that a ‘well-respected figure’ in Germany recommended the Bayer Leverkusen star to United, who are well-known to be in the market for a new centre-back.

It is not yet known exactly how much Bayer Leverkusen will demand for their impressive defender, however, with his previous contract containing a release clause of £44m, it is highly likely that figure now stands much higher.