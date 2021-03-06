Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has expressed concerns that a lack of game-time could be holding up striker Eddie Nketiah’s career.

Nketiah, 21, joined Arsenal’s youth academy back in 2015 after opting to make the switch from cross-town rivals Chelsea.

The talented striker, who has already racked up 31 international goals for England’s youth sides, has been hotly tipped to become a future star.

Although the English forward made his senior debut for Arsenal back in 2017, the 21-year-old has since struggled to nail down a place in the Gunners’ side.

After missing out on a loan move during both the summer and winter windows, there were positive suggestions the attacker could be set to play a more important role.

However, that wasn’t to be the case as the starlet has managed just two Premier League starts under Arteta all season.

Addressing the worries surrounding Nketiah’s lack of game-time, Arteta, who recently spoke with reporters, as quoted by The Sun, said: “Yes there is [concerns] because he needs to play and we’ve been wanting to use him a little bit more on some occasions and we didn’t.

“To be fair, when he’s played, he’s played well, but at his age and for what he’s done the last two or three seasons, he needs more minutes.

“It’s something we have to talk about openly and make the right decision.

“This is one of the hazards to leave someone like Eddie out of the squad, but at the moment everybody has been fit and we have so many options upfront.

“But it hurts as well because of how Eddie behaves and trains every day and because he’s a player from our academy, but he will have his chance.

“He needs to be patient and he’s showing no signs of lacking attitude or anything like that, it’s the complete opposite.

“He’s a joy to work with and he deserves minutes and if he doesn’t get it, it’s just my fault.”