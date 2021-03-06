Menu

Newcastle United squad angered by treatment of boyhood talents by Steve Bruce in another sign of damning player revolt

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

According to Football Insider, members of the Newcastle United squad have been angered by manager Steve Bruce’s treatment of talented brothers Sean and Matty Longstaff.

This comes after Bruce was forced to confirm a training ground bust-up with Magpies ace Matt Ritchie, after the Scotsman called the boss a ‘coward’, according to the Mail.

Football Insider report via a Newcastle source that the ‘resentment’ towards Bruce is ‘growing’, with the squad claimed to be feeling surprised and confused at the Longstaff brothers’ lack of action.

Academy graduates Sean, and younger brother Matty, only have 14 starts in the Premier League from 17 top-flight appearances between them this season, with the pair seeing very little action since 2021 began.

See More: Multi-million pound payout may be the only thing saving Steve Bruce from the sack at Newcastle as player revolt continues

Matty and Sean Longstaff for Newcastle

Newcastle United v Leicester City – Premier League – St James Park Newcastle United s Sean Longstaff left hugs Matty Longstaff at the end of the Premier League match at St James Park, Newcastle. EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or live services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStuxForsterx 57374426

The decision to leave the promising duo on the sidelines for Premier League action over what’s almost a two-month period is startling considering the pair are coming off encouraging breakthrough campaigns.

Football Insider add that some at the club believe that Bruce is ‘hampering’ the development of the boyhood Magpies, which is very worrying considering the potential they boast.

It’s also reported that there’s already some tension on Matty, as Newcastle blocked a potential loan move to Watford in the January transfer window, with his development risked due to club relationships.

Newcastle have been on a horrid run of form, leaving them 17th in the table, with relegation a serious prospect, the last thing the club need is two of their brightest bets for the future being left unhappy.

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. JOELINTON says:
    March 6, 2021 at 4:20 pm

    The long staffs have been rubbish, The elder Sean has been directly responsible for half a dozen goals given away and in most games has looked like a cart horse, hasn’t been the same since the injury and the ridiculous price tag man u were supposedly willing to pay, Matty has looked sluggish, and doesn’t seem to have got over his injuries, NEITHER deserve to be in team, BUT, I would have either in team in front of Hendrick

    Reply

