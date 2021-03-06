Menu

‘Pepe deserved to start today’ – These Arsenal fans aren’t happy with Mikel Arteta’s rotation policy

Arsenal kick-off this weekend’s set of Premier League fixtures with a tough trip to Turf Moor to face Sean Dyche’s Burnley.

A win for the hosts will pull them further clear of the relegation places with only six points separating them from Fulham who are third from bottom at start of play.

The Gunners, meanwhile, know that a win still gives them an outside chance to kick on and qualify for a Europa League place at season’s end.

Mikel Arteta’s team selections will be scrutinised more than ever as we get down to the business end of the campaign, and it’s safe to say that Arsenal supporters aren’t happy with his rotation for Saturday’s lunchtime fixture.

Nicolas Pepe has been in fine form of late, but has been dropped by the Spaniard.

Bukayo Saka returns and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leads the line, though it’s the omission of the Frenchman that has caused consternation amongst the north London faithful.

