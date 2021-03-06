Menu

Real Madrid name Bale’s price as Zidane makes no-nonsense transfer decision

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Zinedine Zidane is reportedly adamant he does not want on-loan star Gareth Bale to return to the Santiago Bernabeu, regardless of how well he does for Tottenham Hotspur.

READ MORE: Mikel Arteta expresses concerns he could be stunting youngster’s development

Despite playing a major role in Los Blancos lifting four Champions League titles since 2014, Welsh attacker Bale seems to have no future in Spain.

After being shipped out on-loan to former club Spurs last summer, the attacking superstar may have been hoping to reignite his Real Madrid career come the end of the campaign.

However, according to a recent report from Defensa Central, there is absolutely no chance of that happening.

The Real Madrid focused outlet claim that manager Zidane is dead-set on offloading the 31-year-old, regardless of how well he does whilst in England.

More Stories / Latest News
Joan Laporta going back to basics in his bid to win Barcelona presidency
Mikel Arteta expresses concerns he could be stunting youngster’s development
Liverpool fan comes up with utterly bizarre reason why Reds are on their worst-ever losing run at Anfield

It has been reported that when Bale secured his move to Spurs last summer, Zidane said to club president Florentino Perez: “If he scores 30 goals at Tottenham, I don’t want him back either, because that would mean that there It has involved a lot more than it did here and that is unacceptable.”

In a desperate attempt to move Bale on, Real Madrid will reportedly demand between just £17m and £25m for his services.

More Stories Gareth Bale Zinedine Zidane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.