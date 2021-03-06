Real Madrid name Bale’s price as Zidane makes no-nonsense transfer decision

Zinedine Zidane is reportedly adamant he does not want on-loan star Gareth Bale to return to the Santiago Bernabeu, regardless of how well he does for Tottenham Hotspur.

Despite playing a major role in Los Blancos lifting four Champions League titles since 2014, Welsh attacker Bale seems to have no future in Spain.

After being shipped out on-loan to former club Spurs last summer, the attacking superstar may have been hoping to reignite his Real Madrid career come the end of the campaign.

However, according to a recent report from Defensa Central, there is absolutely no chance of that happening.

The Real Madrid focused outlet claim that manager Zidane is dead-set on offloading the 31-year-old, regardless of how well he does whilst in England.

It has been reported that when Bale secured his move to Spurs last summer, Zidane said to club president Florentino Perez: “If he scores 30 goals at Tottenham, I don’t want him back either, because that would mean that there It has involved a lot more than it did here and that is unacceptable.”

In a desperate attempt to move Bale on, Real Madrid will reportedly demand between just £17m and £25m for his services.