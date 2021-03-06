Zinedine Zidane and his Real Madrid side prepare to take on La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid this weekend, in what’s expected to be a Madrid derby for the ages.

Los Blancos are five points behind their cross city rivals who also have a game in hand on them.

Lose this Sunday’s battle royale, however, and, whilst mathematically it would still be possible for Real to win the league, it would be difficult.

One of the players tasked with trying to reel the Rojiblancos in is midfielder, Toni Kroos.

The German has been one of Zidane’s most trusted players during both of his tenures as coach at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Whilst acknowledging he is the German player with most games for the club, his future plans will surely please the Frenchman and any supporters of the club too.

“It’s something special,” he said to Real Madrid TV, cited by Get Spanish Football News.

“When you look at the Germans who have played here you realise that they are big names: [Gunter] Netzer, [Bernd] Schuster or Stielike. Overtaking Stielike, who is a club legend, makes me really happy. It’s a special record and I’m delighted to get to this point.

“As I’ve always said, my idea is to retire here and that’s what I’m going to try to do.”

In 22 LaLiga games this season, Kroos has scored twice and provided six assists.