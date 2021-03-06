Cristiano Ronaldo could be ruled out for Juventus against Lazio this evening, according to Football Italia.

Ronaldo is the top goal scorer in Serie A this campaign, with 20 league goals to his name. Romelu Lukaku of leaders Inter Milan is in second place, having netted 18.

The Juventus forward is essentially dragging them towards the finishing line. Andrea Pirlo’s only hope of not being the manager to oversee their incredible run of Scudetto wins ending is Ronaldo continuing to find the back of the net.

Unfortunately for Pirlo, if as Football Italia report, there are rumours coming out of the Juventus camp that Ronaldo is injured and will not be featuring for the champions against Lazio tonight.

Lazio are no pushovers, and this is a game that Juventus cannot afford to lose. If Ronaldo is to be ruled out, it could prove to be a big night for Alvaro Morata, who has been hot and cold as of late…