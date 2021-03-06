São Paulo becomes the latest Brazilian side to show interest in River Plate starlet

Rafael Santos Borré’s contract situation with his deal expiring in June has plenty of Brazilian clubs on high alert.

Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras and Clube Atlético Mineiro have show interest in the River Plate striker. Now there’s another Brazilian side that’s eyeing the 25-year-old.

Globoesporte (via TyC Sports) reports that São Paulo FC is the latest Brazilian club to throw its name into the Santos Borré sweepstakes.

The Colombia international has been a critical figure for River Plate since he arrived in 2017. Santos Borré has scored 46 goals in 127 appearances for Los Millonarios, and as a result, he’s a wanted player in Brazil.

São Paulo recently hired Hernán Crespo as a new era is underway with the Tricolor. Furthermore, Crespo managed in Argentina with Defensa y Justicia, so the Argentine tactician is familiar with Santos Borré.

Now with a bigger budget with São Paulo Crespo is ready to target the River Plate striker. Santos Borré made it known that he would like the Argentine side to receive a transfer sum if he departs. It will be interesting to see whether the 25-year-old leaves on a free transfer or commits to his word.