Since Thomas Tuchel took over at Chelsea, the west Londoners have been revitalised.

The Blues look a completely different outfit than they were under Frank Lampard who, for all of his effervescence and spirit, was sorely lacking in the tactical department.

The German has them playing with a coherence not seen for some while at Stamford Bridge and, at this point, Chelsea look odds on for a Champions League placing by season’s end.

It appears that owner, Roman Abramovich, is already looking ahead to next season too, with news from Don Balon that he wants to sign AC Milan goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma at all costs.

Despite Lampard only having signed Edouard Mendy at the start of the current campaign to replace an error-prone Kepa Arrizabalaga, neither look to have convinced in the position, and so both will be sold.

Don Balon even suggest that Kepa will be offered to Juventus for as little as €15m, representing a huge loss of €65m, so desperate are the Blues to offload him.

It’s a huge statement of intent from the owner who clearly means business ahead of the 2021/22 season.