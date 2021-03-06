According to the Express via reporter Jonathan Shrager, Manchester United are amongst the clubs to have discussed the signing of Bayer Leverkusen star Leon Bailey, with talks held in January.

Shrager reports that the Red Devils’ rivals, Tottenham Hotspur, have also sounded out a move for the 23-year-old, as well as Italian giants AC Milan.

Our friends at Stretty News exclusively found months ago that the wide forward is ready to take the next step in his career, in joining one of the world’s biggest clubs.

Stretty News reported that Bailey was eyeing an exit in January, but it simply wasn’t possible due to numerous factors and the winger did not wish to lodge a formal transfer request and make a fuss.

The Express also claim that the Red Devils have scouted the Jamaican star for around 18 months now, whilst it’s added that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to add another forward to United’s ranks.

Talks took place in January between Leon Bailey’s representatives and numerous clubs, including #MUFC, Spurs and AC Milan. But it is important to note that Leon is fully focussed on his current club and giving his all for his Leverkusen teammates — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) March 5, 2021

Bailey arrived at Leverkusen in the summer of 2017 after a phenomenal spell in Belgium with Genk, the ace whose primarily deployed as a right-winger has been on the Bundesliga’s young gems ever since.

The Jamaican international clearly hasn’t allowed speculation and plans for the future to distract himself on the pitch, scoring 12 goals and contributing nine assists so far this season from 32 appearances.

Bailey will certainly be an attractive prospect for top clubs after what is already a career-best campaign – since he moved to one of Europe’s top five divisions so excluding the Genk exploits.

Bailey also has considerable experience being fielded on the opposite flank as well as a few outings as a centre-forward, making the attacker a versatile option for interested parties.