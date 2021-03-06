Tottenham Hotspur identify Marcel Sabitzer alternative

Tottenham Hotspur has reportedly identified midfielder Sasa Lukic as an alternative to previous target Marcel Sabitzer.

Lukic, 24, who turns out for Torino, is enjoying a very decent campaign.

After joining Torino from Partizan in 2016 in a deal worth just £1.53, the Serbian has grown to become a highly-rated attacking midfielder among clubs in Europe’s top-flight.

This season has been an especially good campaign for the 24-year-old, who has featured in 21 of his side’s domestic matches and directly contributed to four goals.

It has been the Serbian midfielder’s respectable form that has seen him recently linked with a move away.

According to a recent report from Tutto Mercato Web, one of the clubs eyeing a summer move is Jose Mourinho’s Spurs.

It has been claimed that after the Londoners missed out on RB Leipzig’s Marcel Sabitzer, they have now turned their attentions to Lukic.

However, TMW claim that although Spurs remain big admirers of the talented midfielder, they are expecting to face strong competition for his signature once the summer transfer window opens.