Uruguay announces its 35 call-ups for their World Cup qualifying fixtures against Argentina and Bolivia

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixtures for CONMEBOL later this month remain up in the air, but federations are beginning to announce their call-ups.

Clubs in England, Germany, and Spain show a reluctance to allow their South American players to head home to represent their respective countries in these qualifying fixtures, per the Uruguayan newspaper Ovación.

Nonetheless, the Uruguay national football team has announced its 35 call-ups for its two World Cup qualifying fixtures against Argentina and Bolivia. Atlético Madrid is represented well as they have three players in Luis Suárez, Lucas Torreira, and José María Giménez.

England appears to be keeping its South American players, so it will be interesting to see if these reserve spots change if Spanish clubs decide to do the same. With the surge in coronavirus cases, South America is a hot spot. Furthermore, players returning would have to comply with a ten-day quarantine period.

CONMEBOL has announced it will hold a meeting this weekend to discuss either have the fixtures without its players from Europe or postpone them, so these call-ups from Uruguay could look different if the federations proceed with players from leagues in North and South America.