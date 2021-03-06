With things not going so well on the pitch for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his Man United side at present, they could do without another social media pile on.

However, it appears they’ve brought one upon themselves ahead of the Manchester derby against a Pep Guardiola inspired Man City side who are everything that United aspire to be, but aren’t.

Though a maiden Premier League title under the Norwegian is unlikely given how far ahead of the pack City are, the least that supporters will want to see is some fighting spirit, and associated language to suggest that the squad are ready to go to war.

All within the legally accepted bounds of course.

However, in what can only be seen as an incredible gaffe by the club, they’ve preferred to highlight how they are the fastest-growing football club on the TikTok social media platform.

According to the Daily Star, the club’s financial reports included a statement on the strategy.

“Club’s November launch on TikTok achieved the fastest growing following of any football club on the platform,” it read, and it drew a withering response from some supporters.

“Tiktok champions, used to be a football club, now a tourist attraction,” one wrote, per the Daily Star, whilst another weighed in with “Man Utd winning the biggest youtube fan channel trophy and fastest growing tiktok trophy. Hoping they win another trophy to make the treble.”

The condemnation didn’t end there and is yet another own goal to add to the many that Ed Woodward and others have made behind the scenes.

Will they ever learn?