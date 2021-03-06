Video: Arsenal star Alexandre Lacazette screams out in serious agony after foul from Burnley ace Erik Pieters

In the 69th minute of this afternoon’s Premier League encounter between Burnley and Arsenal, the ball was played into Alexandre Lacazette when the striker was on the end of a foul from Erik Pieters.
The pair are both substitutes, with Lacazette replacing Martin Odegaard in the 63rd minute and Pieters drafted in for Charlie Taylor by Sean Dyche at the same time.
Pieters kicked out at Lacazette’s right heel, with the pitch-side microphones picking up some extremely loud screams from the Arsenal star after the hit. Pieters was shown a yellow card for the foul.
Lacazette screamed out in pure agony and was left on the floor for a little while.
Lacazette with the loudest scream I have ever hear after being clipped by Pieters. #twitterclarets #BURARS
— Andy Jones (@adjones_journo) March 6, 2021
Despite Lacazette’s initial agony, the Frenchman managed to continue for the Gunners.