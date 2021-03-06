Video: Arsenal their own worst enemy again as Granit Xhaka gifts Burnley equaliser with horrific attempt to play out of danger

In the 38th minute of this afternoon’s Premier League tie between Burnley and Arsenal, Gunners star Granit Xhaka ensured the game-week started in controversy with a disastrous mistake for his side.

Pablo Mari rolled the ball back to Bernd Leno as Arsenal were under the cosh from some intense Burnley pressing, the keeper shifted it out to Granit Xhaka – who showed for the ball – before an error followed.

With Matej Vydra bearing down on Xhaka, who was facing his own goal and had his back turned to the pressure, the midfielder attempted to escape danger by floating a pass over to David Luiz.

Xhaka’s pass was woefully low in flight, leaving the pass to be deflected into the back of the net by target-man Chris Wood in one of the easiest goals he’ll ever be credited with.

A disaster at the back for Arsenal results in a gift of a goal for Burnley

Mikel Arteta will be absolutely furious with this, the Gunners have thrown away a lead themselves, Chris Wood should offer the cash-strapped side some of his goal bonus after this gift.