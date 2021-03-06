Video: Aubameyang dupes two Burnley defenders with stepovers to score for Arsenal after Willian drives forward

In the fifth minute of this afternoon’s game-week opening Premier League tie between Burnley and Arsenal, the Gunners won the ball back and Thomas Partey sparked a counter-attacking opportunity.
Partey quickly drilled the ball into Willian, the fellow summer signing charged into the final third before shifting the ball out wide to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Aubameyang composed himself as he faced up Matt Lowton, with Arsenal’s captain smoothly duping the right-back and England international James Tarkowski with a pair of silky stepovers.
That opened the space for Aubameyang to fire a low shot at the near post corner, Nick Pope got a hand to the ball but couldn’t keep it out in a rare blunder from the quality stopper.
See More: Mikel Arteta breaks silence on David Luiz’s contract situation
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang making it look easy ?
A dream start for Arsenal at Turf Moor! pic.twitter.com/QaAZAerao0
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 6, 2021
Pictures from BT Sport and Canal+ Sport.
An early lead marks the perfect start for the Gunners against a side that they’ve had real trouble against in recent years.