Video: Aubameyang dupes two Burnley defenders with stepovers to score for Arsenal after Willian drives forward

In the fifth minute of this afternoon’s game-week opening Premier League tie between Burnley and Arsenal, the Gunners won the ball back and Thomas Partey sparked a counter-attacking opportunity.

Partey quickly drilled the ball into Willian, the fellow summer signing charged into the final third before shifting the ball out wide to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Aubameyang composed himself as he faced up Matt Lowton, with Arsenal’s captain smoothly duping the right-back and England international James Tarkowski with a pair of silky stepovers.

That opened the space for Aubameyang to fire a low shot at the near post corner, Nick Pope got a hand to the ball but couldn’t keep it out in a rare blunder from the quality stopper.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang making it look easy ? A dream start for Arsenal at Turf Moor! pic.twitter.com/QaAZAerao0 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 6, 2021

Pictures from BT Sport and Canal+ Sport.

More Stories / Latest News (Video) Kevin De Bruyne reveals why he left Chelsea in 2014 (Video) Jack Grealish breaks silence on why he didn’t sign for Man United ‘Pepe deserved to start today’ – These Arsenal fans aren’t happy with Mikel Arteta’s rotation policy

An early lead marks the perfect start for the Gunners against a side that they’ve had real trouble against in recent years.