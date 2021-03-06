It’s fair to say that Liverpool haven’t had the best Premier League campaign in 2020/21.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been incredibly unlucky with injuries, and there’s a school of thought which suggests that the club could’ve done more and backed their manager in the last transfer window too.

Notwithstanding a lack of new signings, the Reds have definitely underperformed on the pitch, and Crewe Alexandra have taken the opportunity of reminding them just how bad their strikers have been with a savage Tik Tok video.

That’s some epic trolling right there.

