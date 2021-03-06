Video: First handball appeal that saw Arsenal denied penalty against action man Burnley ace Erik Pieters

In the 74th minute of this afternoon’s game-week opening Premier League tie between Burnley and Arsenal, the Gunners had themselves a claim for a handball after the ball struck Erik Pieters.

Nicolas Pepe tricked away in front of the ace before firing a cross-cum-shot in, that appeared to be deflected onto Pieters’ arm but the play continued.

In a matter of mere seconds, Pepe looked to flick the ball over the left-back, with it once again striking the defender’s arm, the Arsenal star appealed for a penalty but a VAR check found no wrongdoing.

No penalty on this play. Nicolas Pépé pleading for a handball from Erik Pieters. VAR was consulted, but no penalty was given. #BURARS pic.twitter.com/trEKckPW4J — Fair Advantage (@FairAdvantageCA) March 6, 2021

Pictures from BT Sport and the Premier League.

Pieters was at the centre of drama in the final moments of the encounter again, the left-back saw a red card overruled after a review in another handball incident.