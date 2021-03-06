Menu

Video: Steven Gerrard celebrates with lockdown rule-breaking Rangers fans after win puts them on verge of title triumph

Steven Gerrard celebrated Rangers’ near title-winning victory at Ibrox this afternoon outside the dressing room window with the gathering of fans who had made the trip to the stadium.

Rangers won 3-0 against St. Mirren this afternoon to leave themselves within touching distance of the SPL title. Considering what the Scottish giants have been through over the last decade, having to start from near the bottom of the Scottish football leagues and work their way back to the top.

Today’s victory will have meant a lot to the supporters which has been forced to sit through a period of complete dominance from Celtic, which has been at Rangers’ expense. Still, many would argue that was no reason to break lockdown rules and form large gatherings outside Ibrox.

Though there may be repercussions for those involved outside the Rangers stadium this afternoon, Gerrard won’t be the one doing the punishing. In fact, the Liverpool legend looked absolutely delighted to see the clubs fans outside the dressing room after they defeated St. Mirren today to essentially tie up the title…

 

