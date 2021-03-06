Menu

Video: Glorious chance that Bukayo Saka missed to make it 2-0 to Arsenal against Burnley before trademark implosion in first-half

In the 21st minute of this afternoon’s Premier League encounter between Burnley and Arsenal, Calum Chambers sparked an opportunity with some tidy dribbling on the right flank.

Chambers, who is playing at right-back today, shifted the ball to Bukayo Saka, the who played a lovely one-two with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to receive the ball back in the box.

Saka was under pressure from a couple of Burnley players but managed to battle through to get an opportunity to shoot from within the six-yard box.

The wonderkid somehow poked his effort wide of the gaping goal, which left creator Aubameyang to hold his head in his hands and a frustrated Saka to crash into the advertising boards.

Video: Arsenal their own worst enemy again as Granit Xhaka gifts Burnley equaliser with horrific attempt to play out of danger

Pictures from beIN Sports.

