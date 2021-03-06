It’s often said that you shouldn’t meet your heroes, and one particular ‘fan’ found that out to his cost.

Running down the road with his mask pulled down over his face, he was clearly cock-a-hoop at meeting former Manchester United and England defender, and now Sky Sports pundit, Gary Neville.

Shouting “Gary, Gary, you’re my hero,” he stopped Neville who was in mid conversation on his mobile phone, something he clearly didn’t appreciate.

“I’m on my phone mate, what are you doing?,” was his terse response, together with a look that said everything.