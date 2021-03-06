(Video) Jack Grealish breaks silence on why he didn’t sign for Man United

Aston Villa superstar Jack Grealish has broken his silence on why he didn’t sign for Manchester United during last summer’s transfer window.

The Villa captain has long been tipped to make a stunning move to Premier League giants United.

However, despite the Red Devils’ seemingly long-standing interest, a move, up until now, has so far failed to materialise.

Addressing the relentless links, the man himself has hinted at why he may not have made the switch last year.

Whilst speaking in a recent interview with UMM, the English midfielder, when confronted with suggestions he should have joined United, said: “You’ve got Bruno [Fernandes] anyway!”

