Video: Jordi Alba thumps Barcelona into lead over Osasuna after gorgeous trademark pass from Lionel Messi

Barcelona have taken the lead away to Osasuna this evening through left-back Jordi Alba.

Barca have engineered their way back into the La Liga title race after previously looking down and out.

While that is, in no small part, thanks to Atletico Madrid stumbling, Ronald Koeman is doing a great job with the Catalan giants, the defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League aside.

Tonight’s clash with Osasuna presented Barca with an opportunity to close the gap on the top of the table, and with Alba having found the back of the net, they’re on course to take that opportunity.

Messi played his trademark pass into the path of the on-rushing Jordi Alba, who has benefited from this exact ball from the Argentine legend countless times over the years.

While, ordinarily, Alba would be looking to cut this one back to one of his teammates, he’s instead fired it into the back of the net – a quite brilliant finish for a left-back.

Although, as we’ve learned, he’s no ordinary left-back…

A beautiful goal from Barca! ? Messi with the perfect pass for the assist ? Jordi Alba with the emphatic finish ? pic.twitter.com/2p02Qa6DPx — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) March 6, 2021

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports