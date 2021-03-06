Menu

(Video) Kevin De Bruyne reveals why he left Chelsea in 2014

Chelsea FC Manchester City
Posted by

Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne has lifted the lid on why he opted to leave Chelsea in 2014.

READ MORE: (Video) Jack Grealish breaks silence on why he didn’t sign for Man United

After arriving at Chelsea from Genk in 2012 in a deal worth just £7.2m, De Bruyne moved onto Wolfsburg just two years later.

Despite enjoying a decent time in Germany, it has been his time with Man City which has sky-rocketed the Belgian midfielder’s career.

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Jack Grealish breaks silence on why he didn’t sign for Man United
‘Pepe deserved to start today’ – These Arsenal fans aren’t happy with Mikel Arteta’s rotation policy
Chelsea handed transfer blow as European giants lead race to sign highly-rated shot-stopper

After featuring in 249 matches in all competitions for Man City, De Bruyne has grown to become arguably one of the sport’s best midfielders, at least in recent history anyway.

Speaking in a recent interview with Sky Sports, the Belgian has revealed the reasons behind his decision to depart Chelsea all those years ago.

More Stories Kevin De Bruyne

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.