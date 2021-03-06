Menu

Video: Legend Joe Cole butchers pronunciation of Arsenal star Kieran Tierney’s name in hilarious moment

Arsenal FC Burnley FC
Some Premier League fans noticed a hilarious moment before Arsenal kicked off in their Premier League clash against Burnley this afternoon, with Joe Cole providing something memorable…

Top-flight and England legend Joe Cole was on analyst duties for BT Sport today, with the former attacking midfielder breaking down some of the Gunners’ play in the solid win against Leicester.

Cole then produced a moment to forget as he butchered the pronunciation of Arsenal star Kieran Tierney’s surname, making it sound more like ‘Teaaaaaa Earnie’.

You’ve got to give Cole his dues for attempting to pronounce the star’s name in its natural Scottish way, even if the attempt went sideways.

