Video: More turmoil at Newcastle as Steve Bruce goes to war with dressing room ‘leak’

Things just seem to be going from bad to worse for Newcastle United.
The 2020/21 Premier League campaign has been a disaster for the Magpies who are in genuine and serious danger of being sucked into the relegation dogfight.
A recent training ground bust-up between manager, Steve Bruce, and Matt Ritchie would normally have been played out behind closed doors and the general public would’ve been none the wiser.
However, a leak from the dressing room has ensured that everyone knows about another problem for the club, so Bruce has made it his business to track whomever is responsible down.
?? “We are looking into it to find the culprit…”
Steve Bruce opens up on his training ground incident with Matt Ritchie and vows to find the leak inside the club pic.twitter.com/RP3uAPaKpc
— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 5, 2021