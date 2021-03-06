Video: More turmoil at Newcastle as Steve Bruce goes to war with dressing room ‘leak’

Things just seem to be going from bad to worse for Newcastle United.

The 2020/21 Premier League campaign has been a disaster for the Magpies who are in genuine and serious danger of being sucked into the relegation dogfight.

A recent training ground bust-up between manager, Steve Bruce, and Matt Ritchie would normally have been played out behind closed doors and the general public would’ve been none the wiser.

However, a leak from the dressing room has ensured that everyone knows about another problem for the club, so Bruce has made it his business to track whomever is responsible down.