Video: Pepe misses an absolute sitter to put Arsenal ahead at Burnley inside final 10 minutes

When you pay upwards of £70m for a striker, the very least you should expect is for them to hit the target when well placed.

With nine minutes left of Arsenal’s Saturday lunchtime fixture against Burnley, Nicolas Pepe found himself unmarked in the area and just eight yards from goal.

Any kind of connection with the ball would surely have resulted in a second, and possibly winning, goal for Mikel Arteta’s side.

However, as the ball came to him, he inexplicably fluffed his lines and the chance was gone.

He’ll come to rue the miss too as Burnley held on for the 1-1 draw.

Such fine margins…

Pictures from beIN Sports