“I’ve never seen anything like that in Premier League football” – Granit Xhaka savaged by Soccer Saturday studio after horror error

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Granit Xhaka made a catastrophic error during the first-half of Arsenal’s visit to Burnley, and the Sky Sports Soccer Saturday studio were left in utter disbelief.

Xhaka was one of the Bundesliga’s sturdiest midfielders upon signing for Arsenal, but has proven himself to be little more than a liability during his time at the Emirates.

MORE: Video: Arsenal their own worst enemy again as Granit Xhaka gifts Burnley equaliser with horrific attempt to play out of danger

Whether it be as a result of poor positioning, unrefined passing, ill-discipline or all of the above, Xhaka has continually cost his side with his moments of madness.

He had another this afternoon, attempting to play a pass across his own penalty area and instead seeing it cannon of Chris Wood and nestle in the back of the net.

It was, no exaggeration, one of the worst errors you’ll ever see in the Premier League – and it left the whole Soccer Saturday studio in complete and utter disbelief.

Just look at the reaction of Jeff Stelling…

  1. Johen Rinaci Dexter says:
    March 6, 2021 at 2:08 pm

    What a shaky player not consistent at all
    Fans worse enemy, he’s proven himself wrong ones again.

