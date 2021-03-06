Video: Erling Haaland scores second goal in eight minutes at the Allianz as football’s shining light makes mincemeat of Bayern Munich

We are running out of words to use to describe this boy. Erling Haaland has just added a second for Dortmund away at Bayern Munich with just eight minutes on the clock.

After just two minutes, Haaland found himself a yard of space on the edge of the Dortmund penalty area and found the bottom corner in fine fashion. That in itself will have been enough of a shock to the system for Bayern, let alone a second goal for the Dortmund star within the first ten minutes of the contest.

Haaland has this quite incredible innate ability to find himself in the perfect positions to be able to receive the ball in and around the penalty area. That has once again served both him and Dortmund well at the Allianz Arena this evening.

The Norwegian superstar couldn’t miss from the position in which he found himself, but deserves great credit for making the goal-bound run and being there to receive the ball when the cut-back was made. He is a phenom.