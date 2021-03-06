Video: VAR intervenes to deny Arsenal penalty after unbelievable Erik Pieters block initially deemed handball and red card offence

Arsenal thought that they had been awarded a penalty with less than 10 minutes on the clock after Andre Marriner pointed to the spot and reduced Burnley to 10 men.

The Gunners faithful will probably feel aggrieved not to have been awarded a penalty previously, but there would have been a collective sigh of relief around North London when Erik Pieters appeared to block the ball with his arm on the goal-line.

Referee, Andre Marriner, did not hesitate, brandishing the red card in Pieters’ direction and pointing to the penalty spot. However, it became clear after seeing the replays that it did in fact hit the Burnley defender on the shoulder.

What initially looked as though it could have been a costly error from Pieters was actually one of the best blocks you’ll see in the Premier League this season, with the left-back saving his side from what would have been a certain goal.

VAR did it’s job, reversing the decision and ensuring the correct decision was made.

More drama in a game which has had plenty…

This is wild ? Incredible defending from Burnley’s Erik Pieters on the goal line… He’s shown a red card for handball, but the decision is overturned! pic.twitter.com/mtfDP1XfeY — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 6, 2021



Pictures courtesy of Canal+