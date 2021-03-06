Menu

Video: Ward-Prowse smashes home from the penalty spot after Chelsea loanee Ampadu’s reckless challenge

Southampton FC
Posted by

With such an appalling win record in this 2020/21 Premier League season, Sheffield United appeared to be doomed even before this game against Southampton had kicked off.

The Blades could still have done without Chelsea loanee, Ethan Ampadu’s reckless challenge on Nathan Tella leaving the official with no option but to point to the penalty spot.

When dead-ball specialist, James Ward-Prowse, on penalty taking duties, there was only ever going to be one outcome, and the Southampton man didn’t disappoint as he sent Blades keeper, Aaron Ramsdale, the wrong way.

Pictures from Sky Sports and RMC Sport

More Stories Ethan Ampadu James Ward-Prowse

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.