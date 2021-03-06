West Ham and Borussia Dortmund in race to sign Fiorentina striker

According to reports, Premier League outfit West Ham United and German side Borussia Dortmund are both in a race to sign Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic.

Vlahovic, 21, joined Fiorentina in 2018 following a £1.76m move from Partizan, as per Transfermarkt.

Since joining three-years ago, the Serbian striker has netted 17 times in 71 matches, in all competitions, with nine of those coming this season.

Still very young at just 21-years-old, it’s widely-regarded that Vlahovic has bags of potential.

In light of the striker’s impressive form this campaign, according to a recent report from Calciomercato, he has emerged as a target for both West Ham and Dortmund.

Roma Press recently reported that the striker could be available for just £26m.

It is commonly known that David Moyes has such few striking options, with Michail Antonio his only real forward and even then he’s a winger by trade.

In light of the reports and the striker’s seemingly moderate price-tag, a move for Vlahovic could prove to be the perfect solution to Moyes’ lack of quality up top.